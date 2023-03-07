Ted Lasso season 4: Series star on ongoing ‘curiosity’

At this point, it feels pretty fair to call the promotion around Ted Lasso season 3 curious, to say the least. (We know how Ted feels about that word.) Apple TV+ has not promoted this as the final season and yet, there’s a lot of evidence that it will be.

Yet, the more that we hear from star / executive producer Jason Sudeikis, the more that we think he is giving everyone at least some ort of wiggle room down the road. He is not necessarily stating that the show will be coming back for more down the road, but he is definitely leaving the door slightly open for it!

Want to see some evidence? Just check out his recent quote on the subject to Deadline:

This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.

The words “so far” is what makes us the most intrigued. We do think that Sudeikis has every intention of not doing a season 4 in the immediate future, especially since this was a three-season plan from the start. However, if there is an idea he comes up with a year from now, he could pursue it! Let’s just put it this way: Ted Lasso is the biggest show that Apple TV+ has and by virtue of that, we have a hard time thinking that they are going to suddenly become disinterested in doing more. That interest will almost always be there, so long as there is a worthy idea to back it up.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Ted Lasso, including more on potential spin-offs

Do you think we could see a Ted Lasso season 4 within a few years?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







