Ted Lasso season 3: Jason Sudeikis open to spin-offs

The Ted Lasso season 3 premiere is just over a week away — can you believe that it is almost here! It’s a crazy thing to consider.

A slightly less exciting thing to ponder over right now is the notion that this could be the final season … but this is a notion that we’re being forced to entertain, even if we don’t want to. For months now, Jason Sudeikis has maintained that season 3 is the end of the story that they’d planned from the start. No one has called it a final season per se, but the star and executive producer doesn’t seem to be planning anything more for the time being.

With that being said, it definitely seems as though there is room for some spin-offs starring a number of different characters. Speaking to Deadline, here is what Sudeikis had to say:

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories … Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

So what would the best Ted Lasso spin-off be? We’ve said before that the funniest idea would be bringing Roy Kent and Keeley Jones to America, where he tried to coach American football while she set up a stateside PR firm. Yet, you could also make the case for a player like Sam or Jamie moving to a new team, where they tried to instill the Believe mindset. Or, the continued adventures of Rebecca in the business world beyond the ownership of AFC Richmond.

It’s possible that once we see the third season, we’ll find out what the better ideas truly are.

Related – Get more news now on Ted Lasso season 3, including a full trailer

What do you think the best Ted Lasso season 3 spin-off would be?

Share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, come back to get other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







