Ted Lasso season 3 trailer: A possible Nate realization?

As we get ourselves prepared for the arrival of Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+, there is a lot to like from the latest trailer! Take, for example, just how many clues there are in here about some upcoming stories.

Also, another taste of the harsh reality that is coming to one Nate Shelley. It is true that entering the new season, the character has been set up as a main adversary. He is now the manager over at West Ham, which is owned by Rebecca’s ex Rupert. There is no questioning that the “Wonder Kid” has a brilliant mind for the sport, but he also lacks any ability to relate to his players … or, anyone in general.

The thing that Nate could be realizing based on the trailer (watch here) is that his actions have collectively led him to being in one place more than any other: Completely and utterly alone. He is left to drink by himself in the Greek restaurant, as he does not have any real friends. He’s burned all of those bridges, so is he happy? That is something that the show is going to need to figure out over time, and he has to uncover within himself.

Meanwhile, this trailer also gives you glimpses of some various highs and lows for AFC Richmond as the team tries its best to get to the next level back in the Premier League. Ted could have another panic attack at one point, where Coach Beard passes out after hearing Roy Kent give someone else a compliment.

Remember that new episodes are going to arrive on the aforementioned streaming service starting on Wednesday, March 15. There is a lot to look forward to here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso, including other details all about the future

What are you most excited to see in Ted Lasso season 3, based on the latest trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







