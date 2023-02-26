Ted Lasso season 3: Is final season news coming?

Are we going to be getting some Ted Lasso final season news in the relatively near future? It absolutely makes sense to wonder! After all, there has been speculation about this for a long time.

Yet, here is where things get a little bit more curious: Nothing has still been confirmed by Apple TV+. Until that happens, we don’t think that anything can be said with the utmost certainty. This is not even a situation like Succession, where the creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed to the press that he was saying goodbye to the series.

Here is what has been said for sure about the Jason Sudeikis comedy: This is the end of the story that was planned. It doesn’t mean that everything is entirely done, but if there is going to be another season, it will need to have its own premise devised down the road. The cast and crew may be open to the idea; we’re sure that the folks at the streaming service are. Yet, the key art above doesn’t mention the final season, and nor has some of the teasers that we’ve said.

At this point, we have a pretty simple prediction as to what is going to happen here: The streamer is going to put the third season out, tell that story, and see what the future holds. We tend to think that a fair comparison right now could be Sherlock, which has been off the air for a long time now but is not officially over. They could always come back, and the same could be said for this show. Of course, the challenge here is different since you are reliant on a larger cast, and with sports in general there tends to be a lot more mobility. How would all of the characters realistically still be around years from now?

We suppose that in the end, these are problems more for down the road than today … we’re just looking forward to having AFC Richmond back.

