Ted Lasso season 3 premiere: More details incoming?

We hardly think of it as a surprise that there is SO much more enthusiasm now for Ted Lasso season 3. That’s what happens you finally unveil a premiere date!

Come Wednesday, March 15, you are officially going to be seeing Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast back on Apple TV+, and we tend to believe the writers will hit the ground running on a lot of the big stories. Take, for starters, Nate coaching West Ham, Keeley having her own PR firm, and Ted trying to care more for his mental health after everything he learned thanks to Dr. Sharon in season 2. (For those wondering, Sharon will be back in some form in season 3, even if specifics are currently unclear.)

We know that the aforementioned streaming service does tend to share details for many of their upcoming episodes in advance — shouldn’t you expect something similar for Ted Lasso season 3? Absolutely we anticipate it! We don’t necessarily expect some full, paragraphs-long synopsis, but over the next week or two, don’t be shocked if there are a few new snippets that surface.

What about a trailer? It’s inevitable that we’re also going to get that, but the patient approach Apple TV+ is taking right now really speaks wonders to how confident they are in the show’s success. They probably have a big blitz planned right before the premiere but in all honesty, they’d draw huge viewership even if they did nothing. We are talking here about a once-in-a-generation show that clearly has a big, passionate audience already. There is zero reason in the world to think that anything is going to change in regards to this at some point in the near future.

We just hope that in general season 3 is funny, hopeful, heartfelt, and surprising — that’s the case even more so if it proves to be the final one.

What are you most hoping for right now when it comes to the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere?

What are you most hoping for right now when it comes to the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere?

