The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: More news by July?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is certainly something to anticipate … and also something that requires patience.

If you have not heard all that much about the future of the Hulu series beyond the renewal, there is a simple reason for that: Production may not be starting until August! We probably don’t have to tell you, but that is a really long wait and something that is going to try the patience of a lot of people out there. It would be great to see Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast back before that, but how can we have faith in that right now? We’re going off of comments that we’ve heard from a major performer on the show already!

Since we are going to be waiting another five months to get to the start of production, it does lead to us wondering another big question here, of course: Are we going to have a chance to at least hear more news about the show pre-filming? It goes without saying that there are some things that could be reported — think casting, the length of filming, or if there will be any filming locations beyond the greater Toronto area.

Despite our feverish desire for news at the moment, this is where we do come in with the unfortunate reminder that with this season being the end of the road, the streaming service is probably going to be reluctant to give much away. As much as we would probably love to get more news, that’s just not going to happen pending a major surprise. We’re not sure we will get any premiere date news until November or December, at the earliest.

(For those wondering, our expectation is that the final season will start streaming in late winter / early spring 2024 — we’ll see if that ends up being the case.)

When do you think we will get a lot more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 via Hulu?

