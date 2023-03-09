The Mandalorian season 3: Katee Sackhoff on Bo-Katan mindset

Based on what we’ve seen already from Bo-Katan Kryze on The Mandalorian season 3, one thing is clear: This is not someone out to wage war. Even if you were to argue that she has a good incentive to do in her desire to get the darksaber, it’s not something that she is altogether interested in doing.

What’s the reason for that? It really has to do with a change of mindset for this character, and also her coming to this very important realization that violence only begets violence. There is nothing else that she stands to gain in continuing to cause chaos with some of the people around her.

In a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Katee Sackhoff had to say about the state of things between her and Din Djarin over said darksaber:

We have to go back to see why she’s doing what she’s doing. This is a person who has fought, fought against her own people. She’s fought forever and she realizes that doesn’t work. You can’t continue to fight amongst yourselves. I think with Din — I don’t know if I’ll go as far as to say that she respects and trusts him — but she doesn’t not. He’s done nothing. If didn’t have the darksaber, he’s done nothing that would make him her enemy. I think that is her problem is that she realizes that she’s not going to fight her people anymore. She’s not going to fight someone who she doesn’t have a reason to fight. Every single possibility, every place that she’s at right now, every direction she’s done before didn’t work before. That’s what she’s trying to figure out.

Will we see much of this journey from Bo-Katan through the rest of season 3? We sure hope so, especially on the heels of her doing whatever she could to save Mando in episode 2. She realizes already that there is no need to face off with him in some sort of violent way. Instead, we expect her to follow a different course.

Related – Get more thoughts on the next The Mandalorian episode

Is there anything else you most want to see on The Mandalorian season 3 moving forward with Bo-Katan?

Be sure to share below, and also remember to come back around for some additional updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







