The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 preview: Mando redeemed?

Next week on Disney+, you will have a chance to see The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 … and the aftermath of that rescue mission.

While most of the premiere was meant to be a setup for the world and the new mission for Din Djarin, episode 2 was largely about Pedro Pascal’s character venturing down to Mandalore. While there, he discovered that the air was breathable, but there were also dangers around every corner. Grogu was able to go back and retrieve Bo-Katan, who eventually rescued him.

We’re at a spot with Mando now where he’s realized that Bo-Katan was at least partially right about the state of his home planet, but what does that mean to him at the end of the day?

So much of episode 3 is inevitably going to take place right after Mando and Bo-Katan emerge from the water, where he managed to almost die for a second time in a single episode. Maybe this is a sign that the Living Waters are not what they were professed to be, and we tend to think that his entire time in Mandalore so far could be a major wake-up call that shapes the rest of the season. Could there be some parts of the old ways that Mando wants to keep? Sure, but there are others that are clearly either outdated or misleading to him.

We do hope that in due time, all of this inspires Din Djarin to either remove his helmet or at least let some other people get to know the real him. He is so stuck in the moment by his own tradition; his strict adherence to said ideals almost caused his undoing, and now he has to reflect upon that and then also figure out what he wants to do with the rest of his life. We hope that on some level, Bo-Katan and Grogu could help with that.

