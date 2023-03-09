YOU season 4: Did Love Quinn return disappoint?

Leading into the second part of YOU season 4 on Netflix, we knew that we would be seeing the return of Love Quinn. However, was this quite what we expected?

We should go ahead and say at the moment here that Victoria Pedretti’s return was cool — but it was also short. Very short. Love is still dead, and she turned up (alongside Gweneviere Beck) as a part of Joe Goldberg’s psychotic break. She served as a reminder of some of what Joe has done in the past, but that was it. She was still gone.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

When you think about the way in which Love’s return was hyped up prior to the start of the show, you probably thought that she would be around in some sort of larger capacity. Heck, we would have preferred that we would’ve seen her in the role occupied by Rhys. Why was he the dark conscience of Joe, given that this is a character we did not even know going into this season?

This is one of the great disappointments of the second half of this season, which you can argue was disappointing as a whole. It is such a left turn from the first half of the season, and it’s also not something anyone really asked for. We do think there is a time when Joe will have to contend more with what he’s done, but why do it now? We obviously loved to see Love back in this world, but it made more sense for her to be around for a potential final season of the show.

Who knows? There’s certainly a chance that we will see her again in that particular scenario. We’re just surprised that her appearance here was so brief and not that eventful.

Related – Go ahead and check out some more of our YOU season 5 hopes

What did you think about the return of Love Quinn on YOU season 4 over at Netflix?

Was this some sort of major disappointment? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







