Magnum PI season 5 episode 5: New teases for what’s ahead

When it comes to being jam-packed full of content, Magnum PI season 5 episode 5 may be one of the best of the season. After all, we’re going to have multiple cases taking place at the same time, some comedic stuff, and also an opportunity to see Zeus and Apollo back in the fold! Isn’t it nice to have them back around?

(We understand why it can be logistically challenging to get the lads back in every episode; whenever we see them, we therefore consider it to be a thrill.)

In a new post on Twitter this week, here is what the writers had to say about this episode in advance:

Lads are back. Missing mouse. Missing tourist. Murdered dog. Fun team-ups: Mags & Kats. Higgy & Kumu.

The pairing of Magnum and Katsumoto instantly has comedic potential — these are two guys with a well-documented history of working in entirely different ways. Do you really think that Gordon is going to be down for Magnum playing fast and loose with the rules on anything? If there is ever a guy eager to get back to his day job, it’s probably him.

We’ve already talked about the case of the missing Roberto II this week, but we imagine that this is going to be a really fun storyline for Rick, as well. He already likely feels indebted to Magnum and Higgins for letting him stay around the property, so to then have something like this happens? Well, it can be a catastrophe! Someone needs to give Rick either some free time or a hug — the guy’s burning the candle at both ends right now as a new father, and that’s before unpacking everything with his sister on this past episode of the show.

