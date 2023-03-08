Outlander season 7 premiere date: How many more months?

We recognize fully at this point that we are closing in on an Outlander season 7 premiere date announcement, and that’s a cause for excitement! Yet, there are still some greater questions, and that includes when we will have a chance to see it.

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note what Starz as a network has already said: You are going to be waiting a while to see what lies ahead. To be specific, you will not have a chance to see new episodes when we get around to summer. That’s been confirmed, but summer is also a pretty broad window!

At the very least, though, we can say that the show is still more than three months away from the series finding its way back on the air — and realistically, it could be four. Since we project that Power Book IV: Force will likely be the much-hyped premiere for late May / early June, we tend to think that July makes a little more sense for Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast. This show could be split up into halves, with the second part of it coming back in early 2024.

The next few weeks could be the quietest that we actually have in a long time when it comes to Outlander-specific news. Just think about it like this. If you are Starz, why wouldn’t you want to get the ball rolling on some more teases in April? Maybe you don’t share any footage, but this feels like an ideal time to at least give people a launch date and/or new key art. May or June, meanwhile, could be the perfect time to launch a trailer.

Given when season 7 is premiering, we should go ahead and say that it would be great for the show to have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con. However, that will most likely depend on the work that Balfe and Heughan are doing separate from the show. They have a chance to spread their wings a little at this point! Why not take advantage?

