Euphoria season 3 premiere date: It’s happening, but when?

Before we dive too much further into this Euphoria season 3 article, let’s start off by simply saying this: Yes, you are going to see more of the show at HBO. It is still happen, despite whatever rumors you may hear.

Over the past week or so, it has felt like there has been some social-media chatter about ending the show, but it has come mostly due to comments about Sam Levinson’s other show at the network in The Idol — one that has generated a lot of controversy before it even premiered. Some of that is spilling over to Euphoria, which has been subject to its fair share of questions since it first began some time ago.

Just in case you are concerned at all about season 3, note the recent report from Puck that Zendaya could be earning a whopping $1 million an episode for season 3. We’re not that shocked by the figure given that she is also an executive producer, its primary star, and an Emmy winner in the role of Rue. The fact that she’s received such a salary bump is a sign that everyone is planning ahead, even if current rumors suggest that the next batch of episodes may not be filming until at some point in the summer — well over a year after season 2 wrapped.

In a lot of ways, Euphoria has become a victim of its cast’s own success, as so many of the performers have become so busy that it feels almost impossible to schedule them to do the show. Yet, at the same time it is continuing to do said show that could keep them in the spotlight. We do think there remains a chance that season 3 ends up being the final one, mostly because there are such long gaps between episodes to begin with.

Also, go ahead and consider this: How long are you really going to be able to lock in all of these performers? It is a fair thing to think about at the moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

