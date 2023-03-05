Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A tease during Succession?

We probably do not have to say this, but Euphoria season 3 is going to be, by far, one of HBO’s most-anticipated shows. The first two seasons were enormously successful and since that time, there have been a lot of opportunities for people to catch up.

Because of this very thing, we do think it benefits the premium-cable network to get more attention on the new season out there soon — it’s mostly just a matter of when. Could there be an announcement or at least some sort of tease alongside the fourth and final season of Succession? It is at least something to think about at the moment.

The biggest reason to start teasing the Zendaya series is to immediately raise awareness of it — by the time the Brian Cox show returns on March 26, it will have been more than a year since the second season wrapped up. That means that buzz could be starting to wane a little bit.

Unfortunately, it does still feel like the odds are fairly low that we’re going to see this happen, and it is thanks largely to the season 3 shooting timeline. It doesn’t seem like filming is even going to kick off until we get around to the summer — because of this, there is simply nothing to share over the course of the fourth season. Cameras probably will not start rolling until after Succession is over. There is no footage to highlight, and we don’t tend to think that HBO will have settled on any sort of premiere date as of yet.

If we are lucky, there’s a chance that we could end up seeing more of Euphoria when we get around to spring 2024 — we had originally hoped to check it out in January, but we’re not sure that is really possible with this particular filming window.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

