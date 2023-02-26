Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Are delays possible?

Of course, it goes without saying that we are curious already about a Euphoria season 3 premiere date over at HBO. How could we not be? This is one of the most-popular shows on the network, but it is also clear that there is no real desire to rush things along behind the scenes.

With this in mind, we also have to acknowledge here that there is a chance that some things could go awry that end up pushing the start of production later than just about anyone expects. What could some of that stuff be?

First and foremost, let’s talk strikes … even though we recognize fully that this is some of the least-fun stuff to have a conversation about imaginable. We already know that there is a chance of a significant writers’ strike happening in the spring, but there are also DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts expiring moving into the summer. If just one of these groups fails to get a deal, the HBO show from Sam Levinson may not go into production in the period first planned. For those currently unaware, it seems as though the goal is going to be to get cameras rolling when we get around to the summer. Whether or not that happens is, at least for now, the biggest mystery that is on our mind.

So what is out there beyond that right now? Well, just remember that this is not a particularly easy show to film. The hours are often long and the challenges immense. With that in mind, there is always a chance to the show takes longer to put together than anyone expects.

For the time being, we are already anticipating that new episodes are not going to launch until we get around to the spring of 2024. We had originally thought that it could be back on the network in January, but the summer production window (later than expected) makes that incredibly unlikely.

