Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Has filming been delayed?

At one point, there were certainly some reports out there that Euphoria season 3 filming was going to be starting off this month. However, are we in a position now where all of that is changing? Based on some early evidence, it is starting to appear that way.

As a part of a larger profile on Maude Apatow and Little Shop of Horrors, a new piece at Vogue suggests that the HBO show may not be returning to production until the latter half of the year. That does go against a lot of the earlier reporting out there about the show starting up this month, which traces all the way back to production reports from last year.

So if the Zendaya drama has really been delayed for this long, there’s a simple question to wonder: What in the world is the reason why? There are a couple of possibilities out there, though we should go ahead and note that none of them are currently confirmed.

First and foremost, you’ve got the fact that the story for this show is so singular. Euphoria is not a series that gets scripts together in a traditional way, given that so much of it is the vision of Sam Levinson. This is someone who wants things to be perfect, and HBO is the sort of venue that will work to the fullest in order to ensure that the finished product lives up to a lot of the hype. They are fine allowing things to take this long.

Of course, we do think there is another possible component here, as well: Just how busy the cast currently is! Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney in particular are working on a multitude of different projects, and we imagine that there is a lot of work done to make the schedules for everything work. Doing this show does open the door to many other projects, but unfortunately, doing some of these other projects can be time-consuming.

Rest assured, though, that when the dust does eventually settle, we do think the third season will kick off next year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

