The Blacklist season 10 episode 3: Chicago Med alum to guest

We know that The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 is going to be coming onto NBC this weekend, so why not share more guest-star news?

For the sake of this particular report, we’re actually going to dive a little bit into another show on the same network in Chicago Med. Thanks to some new photos that were released released by the network, we now know that Guy Lockard (who previously played the major role of Dr. Dylan Scott on the medical drama) will be appearing on The Blacklist as Strickland.

Who is Strickland during “The Four Guns”? At least based on some of the aforementioned photos, it looks as though he could be a member of Panabaker’s security detail. The Senator will find herself the target of an apparent assassination attempt within this episode and to the surprise of no one, the Task Force is going to do everything within their power to ensure justice is served. Knowing what we do about this show, don’t be surprised if there are a few different twists along the way here.

We recognize fully that this episode of The Blacklist is going to be one of the more jam-packed out there simply from a guest-star perspective. Go ahead and remember this, first and foremost: Panabaker is not the only familiar face from the past turning up! We’ve already got some confirmation that we are going to be seeing more of Teddy Brimley, and there could be another “old friend” of Reddington’s that surfaces at one point. Given that this is the final chapter for the show in general, don’t be shocked if there are a handful of familiar faces that end up being a part of the series in some shape or form before the series finale airs.

