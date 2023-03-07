The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 spoilers: Brimley is back!

As you get yourselves all the more prepared for The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 on NBC, why not celebrate one more thing?

We’ve known for a little while now that Deirdre Lovejoy was going to be back as Cynthia Panabaker over the course of “The Four Guns,” and some new photos this week cement that you are going to be seeing the return of Teddy Brimley as well. He’s Raymond Reddington’s expert on interrogation, though he sometimes uses unusual means (and random animals) to get whatever he wants.

Personally, we’re so thrilled to have Teddy Coluca back just because he’s a pretty busy actor at this point. In addition to having a chance to see him on The Blacklist, he also plays a prominent part as the doorman over on Only Murders in the Building. Balancing these two different things out is not always the easiest in the world depending on the schedule! (This episode started filming long before the Hulu comedy returned to production earlier this year.)

If Brimley is back, it’s clear that Raymond wants answers about something. If we had to make an educated guess about it at this given moment in time, it has a thing or two to do with the attempt on Panabaker’s life — or at the very least, something that could come across that way. Is Cynthia really the target? Knowing what we do about this show, we wouldn’t put it past these writers that they have another twist baked in to everything else that is going on.

Ultimately, we are the most curious to see how this mystery ends up connecting to our Big Bad at the moment in Wujing. After all, doesn’t everything connect to that character right now? It feels like it should…

