The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 spoilers: Reddington’s ‘old friend’

Are you curious to learn more news about The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 on NBC next week? It makes perfect sense to feel that way!

There are a few different things to get into here, but let us start with a reminder that “The Four Guns” is the title for this episode. It’s a potentially dangerous episode for Senator Panabaker, but she may not be the only familiar face returning for this installment.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 synopsis below:

03/12/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : An assassination attempt on Sen. Panabaker leads the Task Force to a group of renowned pickpockets. Red sends a dangerous gift to an old friend in custody. TV-14

Who is the “old friend” in question? It’d be easy to say Ilya given that they’ve known each other for decades, but there is a huge problem with this idea: He’s not incarcerated, or at the very least he isn’t insofar as we know as a viewer. There are some other Blacklisters we know are behind bars, and one intriguing possibility could be Robert Vesco. Remember that it was Dembe who arrested him in the first place, thinking that it was something that he needed to do in order to show his loyalty to the FBI.

There is one thing to know about this episode leading into it airing — it is #199 in the series’ run! The 200th episode is airing later in the month, and it obviously goes without saying that we want this to be a celebration of this world and all the characters we’ve come to know and love over the years.

