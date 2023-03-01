The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 spoilers: 200th episode details

Just in case you were not aware already, The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 could be a story like no other. What’s at the center of it? Think in terms of a huge milestone.

“The Hyena” is the 100th episode of the James Spader drama and with that in mind, we tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of nostalgia baked into just about every part of this story. Prepare for some callbacks, some history, but also a lot of fun. If you think back to the 100th episode fronted by Nathan Lane, that was really a celebration of some of the show’s greatest capers. This could be very much a reflection of that and a way to continue things forward.

If you want to get a few more details now all about what’s ahead here, check out the newly-released season 10 episode 4 synopsis below:

03/19/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : In the show’s 200th episode, Red attempts to secure a late financier’s fortune locked by a series of challenging clues. When a deadly assassin pursues the money, the Task Force bands together to protect the endowment’s rightful heirs.

Are there going to be some surprises in here that nobody would expect? There’s at least a good chance of it, but we wouldn’t sit here and say that anything is altogether guaranteed. The most important thing, beyond just having a good time, is that the 200th episode continues the story that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season — think in terms of Reddington vs. Wujing, otherwise known as our Big Bad at the moment.

Sure, it would be nice to know a few more things about Reddington’s identity before the episode wraps up, but we’re not banking on that right now. Instead, let’s just hope that this is something that we get before we get to the end of the series.

