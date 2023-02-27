The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 spoilers: Reddington’s next play

After the events of the epic premiere, why wouldn’t you want more on The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 next week? “The Whaler” is going to pick up where the episode tonight leaves off, and that means with the Task Force trying to find another way to do battle with Wujing.

The big surprise coming out of the premiere is, at least for now, rather simple: The presence of the Freelancer. This iconic Blacklister has come out of the woodwork now and with that, the Big Bad has another key ally. These are desperate times, and we think the idea is to get whatever information they can on their opponent — thanks, at least in part, to the latest member of the team in Siya Malik.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 synopsis right now:

03/05/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The Task Force works to infiltrate a high-stakes poker game tied to Wujing with the help of new team member, Siya Malik. Red and Cooper have opposing tactics when Agnes is bullied at school. TV-14

The Agnes story is mostly important as a reminder that she is still out there, and we hope that she will have some sort of important storyline at this point as the last reminder of one Elizabeth Keen. However, it’s almost important to remember that she’s still a kid, and we don’t want to see her thrown into Reddington’s chaotic world in a way that is going to put her in some significant amount of jeopardy. At the end of the day, why would anyone want that?

Our hope at this point is mostly that as the season goes on, there are both more surprises and also potential answers. We’re expecting a slow build here with some significant payoff!

Related – Learn more about the final season

What are you most interested in seeing right now when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







