The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 spoilers: Panabaker returns!

Do you want a few more things to be excited about when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 over on NBC? How about the return of one Cynthia Panabaker?

If you have watched the hit show for quite some time, then you know that Deirdre Lovejoy’s character is one of the best recurring players that we have in the mix, and she also has undergone quite an evolution over the years. Last season, we saw her make her debut as Senator, and that is precisely where we are going to find her in this aforementioned episode titled “The Four Guns.” This is where a shocking attempt on her life could kickstart much of the story, and we have to wonder just where things are going to go from here.

Below, you can check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 synopsis with more as to what lies ahead here:

03/12/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : An assassination attempt on Sen. Panabaker leads the Task Force to a group of renowned pickpockets. Red sends a dangerous gift to an old friend in custody.

So who is the old friend in custody? That is certainly an interesting thing to think about, given that James Spader’s character probably has a few friends behind bars. It’s almost unfortunate for him that they aren’t outside and able to help with his Wujing predicament, no? Even if he does have a good relationship with Cooper and the Task Force at this point, we don’t think that’s going to help him that much when it comes to busting out people who are behind bars…

Based on some of the details that we have at this point, what are you excited to see on The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 when it airs?

