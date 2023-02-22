The Blacklist season 10 premiere spoilers: A look at Aram’s return

This weekend on NBC, you are finally going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 premiere! We’ve been waiting a long time to see this, and it’s of course our hope that this final season lives up to all of our expectations.

First and foremost, though, let’s issue another reminder that Aram is back! While Amir Arison may not be a series regular for the upcoming batch of episodes, the actor has at least a small role in the upcoming premiere — which, judging by the timeline alone, he likely shot in the midst of his run on The Kite Runner on Broadway.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a sneak peek from the premiere that features Aram calling up his former boss in Harold Cooper, and for a pretty particular reason. After all, he just saw Reddington! However, this wasn’t the sort of interaction with the man he is used to. For starters, James Spader’s character looked a little bit different — here, he has a beard as well as a full head of hair. Clearly, the producers kept Spader’s hiatus look for at least a few minutes of the first episode back! The surprise to Aram is that Reddington does not acknowledge him at all. Instead, he gets in a car and drives away.

Reddington’s presence in New York comes as a surprise to Cooper, who thought he was at a better point in his relationship with the criminal mastermind. Following the reveal that Marvin Gerard was behind the death of Liz, he had a sense of peace … but that may be short-lived. After all, this premiere could amplify the battle between Reddington and Wujing, the season 3 adversary who now knows the truth about Reddington being an FBI informant.

While there is no evidence out there of another Aram appearance in the near future, never say never! We hope that he comes back at some point before the end.

