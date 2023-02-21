The Blacklist season 10: Could Neville Townsend return?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 this weekend, let’s just say that the folks at NBC have created more room for conversation. That’s especially the case when you consider the prospect of certain characters returning to the story.

So who are some of the more notable names who could come back? Thanks to a new slideshow over at the official Instagram, we certainly have more questions than ever before.

If you look at the aforementioned Instagram, you can see the NBC posing the question as to which of the ten Blacklisters mentioned is the biggest fan favorite. Some of them, like Dr. Laken Perillos, have only appeared so far in a single episodes. Others, like Madeline Pratt, have not been around since the very beginning. There are several iconic people like Mr. Solomon and Gina Zanetakos who would make sense coming back to the show given that they have appeared for multiple episodes already.

Then, you have also have characters who are seemingly dead including Mr. Kaplan, Ian Garvey, and the rather fascinating case of Neville Townsend. You see, the post refers to these people as Blacklisters and yet, Townsend doesn’t have an official number on the list. (It also has Reddington on there — is he on his own list?) The Neville inclusion just makes us wonder if he is truly gone, given that he is an absolutely dangerous foe who could be brought back at the very end. Also, there’s a good chance that he may just haunt James Spader’s character for some time. Remember that it was Neville’s own men in Van Dyke who shot Liz in the season 8 finale, even if it was Marvin Gerard who really pulled the strings. (It’s also odd, by the way, that Marvin is not mentioned in the slideshow, given that he is far more iconic than some of the people who are.)

Is there anyone in particular you want to see back on The Blacklist season 10?

