The Blacklist season 10: Who all could return from the past?

We know that The Blacklist season 10 is going to be premiering on NBC in just over a week’s time, and we are more than ready for it!

So what can we say about the story in advance here? Well, we do think that the writers are going to be dipping into the nostalgia well whenever they can, not that this is going to come as all that much of a surprise to anyone out there. After all, this is the final season! If there’s one thing we expect that the writers are going to want to do moving forward, it is honor the past in every way that they can. That does included finding a way to bring some familiar faces back here and there.

With this very thing in mind, why not talk about some interesting possibilities? Sure, some of these characters are dead, but anything could still happen…

Liz Keen – We’ve discussed this in the past already, and we know already that the idea of this is pretty exciting. Whether or not it would happen, however, is a totally different story. It’s all up to if Megan Boone wants to come back…

Mr. Kaplan – The writers have already found a way to do this even after the character’s death. There is always a chance it happens again!

Tom Keen – This one would be exciting given that Ryan Eggold is done with New Amsterdam. The challenge could be finding the right reason given that Liz isn’t around.

Samar Navabi – We saw the character back for “The Bear Mask,” but could we actually learn where she is in the present now?

Ilya Koslov – This is a big one to us for the Reddington mystery. We know already that he and James Spader’s character were great friends once upon a time, so how is that possible? It is a big question tied to Reddington’s identity.

