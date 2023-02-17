The Blacklist season 10: Where is James Spader on Tonight Show?

When you watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight, you may have some questions all about The Blacklist star James Spader.

After all, remember this — originally, the actor was set to appear as a guest! Yet, tonight we saw via some commercials that Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce was now booked alongside Magnum PI star Jay Hernandez, which does raise a fair share of questions.

What we can tell you, at least for now, is that the Spader interview seems to have been bumped. This does happen here and there in late-night TV. While we personally would prefer scoop on The Blacklist than an interview with a football player, there’s no denying that the NFL is king. The change is reflective of current events. We do think that the Spader interview will be featured at some point, but he is not currently on the schedule for upcoming episodes. More than likely, parts of the segment could be edited to make it a little more timeless; it may have been filmed with that intention in mind.

Remember that The Blacklist season 10 is going to be premiering on NBC come Sunday, February 26. We hope that the Fallon segment airs at some point before then, but we recognize that nothing is guaranteed.

The thing that probably makes this delay more frustrating for a lot of people is quite simple: How little promotion the crime drama gets in general. Sure, there is a trailer out there for season 10, but it’s really just a collection of scenes from the past. Can you blame us that we want something more from the final chapter? Also, remember that Spader is a pretty publicity-shy performer in the first place; he doesn’t do many interviews throughout a given season.

