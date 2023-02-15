The Blacklist season 10 premiere tease: Dembe’s status?

What is Dembe Zuma going to be up to on The Blacklist season 10, or at the very least in the premiere? It does feel like we at least have a few more teases on this very subject.

For most of the past several months, the future of this character has understandably been the subject of a lot of lively discussions. It’s been easy to assume, after all, that he could go back to working with Reddington directly. He did walk away from his empire to join the FBI, but they did grow closer again throughout season 9. Also, the status of Weecha and Mierce moving forward seems uncertain, and we know that they at least won’t be around in the early going. Is James Spader’s character really going to be moving around without all that much in the way of production.

Based on some early images that are out there for the upcoming February 26 premiere “The Night Owl,” it does look increasingly likely that Dembe is still with the FBI Task Force in some capacity, as he’s seen answering phone calls and collaborating with Donald Ressler. Could he be a double agent of sorts? Maybe, but we don’t think he really has to. His loyalty main still remain to his day job, but he could pass along information here and there to Reddington when it benefits him.

After all, there could be some substantial reasons for the FBI to work with the Concierge of Crime through at least the first half of the season. Given that Reddington will be hunted by members of the Blacklist, this means the FBI itself could also be in jeopardy. They could have to work together more, even if their methods of thwarting some of their opponents are a little bit different. We don’t exactly think that Reddington is just going to sit around and wait for some characters to be in handcuffs…

