The Blacklist season 10 premiere spoilers: Agnes’ early role

Just in case you needed more evidence that The Blacklist season 10 is going to still remember Liz Keen in some way, we now have even more evidence.

It’s been clear for a good while that Agnes was going to have a part to play early on in the new season, but the additional of multiple new photos online for the premiere “The Night Owl” (airing on February 26) helps to further confirm it. The character does present a somewhat grounding influence to the rest of the story; even if things in this world can get big and rather crazy, there is this young person in the midst of it who everyone is trying to protect.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

What we do wonder through a lot of season 10 is this: How much will Reddington be around and in her life? Cooper has allowed him to spend time with her, but if he comes and goes as he pleases, it could be rather hard on her if he is gone for some lengthy period of time. That is something that this show does need to figure out, even if there are no clear answers as to when that could transpire.

Also, how much more does Agnes know about Liz and the truth? There are some questions certainly still out there about that, and some of the time that her mother spent with her prior to her death.

Will Agnes be involved in the show’s endgame?

There could be some people out there who want her to someday run Reddington’s empire and the like but honestly, we’re not thinking that far ahead. Instead, we’re just hoping for the time being that there will be some chances that we’re able to see her converse with some other characters and be a (relatively) normal kid.

Related – How many more answers will we get about the list?

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Agnes’ story on The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







