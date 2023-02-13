The Blacklist season 10 debate: Filling out the list?

As we do get closer to The Blacklist season 10 premiere coming on NBC a week from Sunday, why not discuss the list itself? This is of course the subject of great speculation almost constantly, but some great mystery to go along with it.

Who are some of the remaining names? How many of these people can we expect to meet over the course of the series? Well, let’s just say that there are a few different things to wonder and/or get excited about already.

The first thing that we should really note, at least for the time being, is that there probably isn’t that much pressure on the writers to make sure that there is a name for every number. However, we’re also aware of the fact that the list itself is hugely important to the central narrative of the season. Remember that Marvin Gerard handed it over to Wujing! You better believe that there are going to be some huge consequences that come about as a result of that, and there will be new Blacklisters we meet. Odds are, “The Night Owl” (the title of the premiere) is one of these villains.

The big question mark to us is the identity of #2, who we tend to believe was saved for the final season for this very reason. If the list is ordered in a way that they signify threats to Reddington and/or the Task Force, it makes sense that Liz would be #1. Yet, who is #2? Is it Reddington himself, the real Katarina, or someone else we’re going to meet over time? Let’s just say that there are a lot of possibilities out there, and we’d be shocked if this mystery is not addressed before we get to the end of the season.

