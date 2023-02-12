The Blacklist season 10: How far along is filming?

Can you believe that we are finally two weeks away from The Blacklist season 10 arriving over on NBC? We know that it’s been a really long wait, but it is nice to see that we are inching closer to the end of it now.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s go ahead and share a brand-new upcoming when it comes to production. Filming has been going on for months now, so where is James Spader and the rest of the cast in the process?

Admittedly, we know that it can be be hard to pinpoint certain things when it comes to production on the outside looking in, especially with a show like this! Very few cast members actively post about the show on social media, and very little has been reported about guest stars, either. What we can say is that at this point, everyone has most likely made it past the halfway point … but we wouldn’t say that they are in the home stretch either. There are still multiple episodes still to go.

As we’ve noted in the past, one of the positive things about the final-season announcement coming when it did is how it enables everyone ample time to actually prepare for the end of the road. That’s something that can be appreciated for everyone as we hopefully get some closure.

What will the writers give us in the final episodes?

Hopefully, there is a chance to get an answer or two on Reddington’s identity, plus also some closure and/or peace for various members of the Task Force. We know that everyone involved at this point has gone through a lot — while we don’t think all of the main characters will get happy endings, there’s at least a chance for a few of them, right?

