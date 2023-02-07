The Blacklist season 10 premiere spoilers: ‘The Night Owl’ details!

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 premiere on NBC come Sunday, February 26, do you want more details?

First things first, the title for this episode is “The Night Owl” — which seems certainly exciting, no? This is one of the better Blacklister names that we’ve seen over the years, and we know just on the basis of the season 10 finale that there could be crazy stuff around every corner.

So what else could make this episode exciting beyond this? Well, we suggest that you check out the full The Blacklist season 10 premiere synopsis below:

Six months after Wujing’s escape from custody, Reddington mysteriously resurfaces in Manhattan amidst an explosion. When a former Blacklister is found at the scene, the Task Force begins to investigate a larger conspiracy at play.

This isn’t a huge time jump, all things considered — but it’s enough to make it clear that there will be a new paradigm at play for the show. This leap forward gives Wujing at least enough time to start to figure out his next move, and that could include who he wants to work with moving forward. There are a lot of different Blacklisters on that list! Of course, securing certain ones is easier said than done, since you need someone who is dangerous, but also at the same time someone who is at least fairly agreeable to a certain amount of collaboration. We don’t actually think that is the easiest combination in the world to find.

Yet, this is a long season … even if it is also the final season of the show. We’re sure that we are building to an exciting endgame, but it may take a certain amount of time to get from point A to point B.

