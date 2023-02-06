The Blacklist season 10: Will we learn Reddington’s identity?

Now that we know that The Blacklist season 10 is going to be the final one over on NBC, doesn’t it feel like a game-changer? At this point, it certainly feels that way! This means that there are only so many paths that the show can take when it comes to its top question mark: Raymond Reddington’s identity.

So is there going to be a concentrated effort to make this reveal happen? Or, is the show intentionally going to leave this question up in the air? It is something to get into here for a wide array of different reasons.

First and foremost, though, let’s start off by saying this: We know that there are people out there who feel like this is settled already, and that James Spader’s character is 100% Katarina Rostova. There are some clues about that in the final episodes of season 8. However, there are also some clues in the first few seasons that seem to disprove that. We think the answer may be a little bit too obvious in this case, and there is some room to explore a wide array of other things.

Our hope is that through this upcoming batch of episodes, the truth (whatever that may be) will start to make itself a little bit clearer. We don’t think it will be shared right away, but it is something that we’d keep our eyes out for when it comes to answers closer to the end of the road. It’s true that in some ways, we don’t need Reddington’s identity since it doesn’t change who he is now. With that being said, it does allow us to better understand why he has gone through so much sacrifice in order to protect Liz and now, to some extent Agnes.

Remember in the end here that season 10 is currently slated to premiere on the network come Sunday, February 26.

