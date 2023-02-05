The Blacklist season 10 premiere debate: Dembe’s allegiance

We are just three weeks away now from the premiere of The Blacklist season 10, and of course there’s a lot to be excited for!

With this being said, though, of course there are also some reasons to feel sad. It’s what happens when you consider that this is the final batch of episodes and there are so many things left dangling in the air. We still don’t know Reddington’s identity — heck, we can’t even speak for sure about Dembe’s allegiance moving forward!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Through most of season 9, we saw what proved to be a pretty polarizing story as Hisham Tawfiq’s character took on employment from the FBI and, in doing so, stepped away from Reddington and his organization. This is a decision that he made that he felt was right for him, but throughout the season we did see him struggling with where his heart truly was. He may have said goodbye to working with James Spader’s character, but he was still a friend. When Raymond was in trouble, Dembe was there.

We’ve seen some photos already for the upcoming premiere “The Night Owl” and through those, we wouldn’t say anything is definite in regards to Dembe’s status. We wouldn’t be surprised if he still remains with the FBI, but there may be more of an understanding and bond with Reddington than in the early part of season 9. The two almost certainly know that they need to work together, and that is especially the case with Blacklisters from the past coming out of the woodwork and getting revenge.

Let’s remember this: When Reddington helped to put these criminals away, Dembe was at his side. They’re going to know to get to Raymond, they can go after who was close to him. This could prove to be a dangerous season for everyone involved!

Related – Take a look at more news on The Blacklist, including a trailer discussion!

Where do you think that Dembe’s allegiance will ultimately lie moving into The Blacklist season 10 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — this is the best way to stay in the know on all things TV. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







