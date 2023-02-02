The Blacklist season 10 trailer: Amir Arison back as Aram!

Just in case what you got yesterday on The Blacklist season 10 was not exciting enough, why not check out a full trailer?

This time around, there is a new clip online that actually features some real footage as opposed to just highlights from the past. Within it, we have our first substantial look at Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik — and also the epic return of one Amir Arison as Aram!

If you head over to the link here, you can see precisely what we are talking about as Aram opens the trailer straight from New York City. He is clean-shaven in the preview, which suggests that this was probably shot around the same time that Arison was working on The Kite Runner on Broadway. This serves as another reminder that even if the character isn’t in every episode, we tend to think the producers are going to call on him whenever possible.

Also in this trailer, we do get a better sense of Siya Malik’s role as she is officially joining the Task Force. She comes from MI6, where she works as an Intelligence Officer, and we do tend to wonder what she is going to bring to the table here. Why know that she could be eager to get answers about her late mother Meera, but there has to be something that she gives to the Task Force when it comes to a specific expertise. She doesn’t seem to be taking much nonsense from Reddington, so that could be a really fun story to watch out for as we move forward.

In general, we do think that this is going to be a fun, action-packed season with a lot of drama from start to finish. We’re already aware that one of the big threats is going to be Wujing, who was originally around in the third episode. Will anyone else join him?

