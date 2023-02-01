The Blacklist season 10 episode 1 spoilers: ‘The Night Owl’

There is no denying that today has been a huge day of news regarding The Blacklist season 10, really to the point where it’s hard to know where to begin!

First and foremost, we should start off with the remainder that season 10 is going to be the final one for the James Spader drama. We’d obviously love to see the show continue longer than that, but NBC decided clearly that this was the right time to say goodbye. There are still 22 episodes to go over the course of this journey, and it begins with the premiere episode airing on Sunday, February 26.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

So what can we say about the first episode back? Well, it begins with the title of “The Night Owl.” Sound creepy? It’s certainly one of the cooler names that we’ve seen the show have for a Blacklister, and it’s curious that we’ve got a new adversary even in the midst of a season full of potential callbacks. Remember that Wujing will most likely be the Big Bad for at least the first part of this season, given that the character first surfaced at the end of season 9 and Chin Han has taken part in a good bit of production this go-around.

We can also confirm here that in this episode, you can are going to see the first appearance from Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, daughter of the late Meera Malik. She is a series regular and odds are, will have a huge role in the story to come. Meanwhile, you will also see the return of Agnes Keen, just in case you wanted a reminder that the legacy of Liz is still very much alive even if Megan Boone is gone.

Odds are, more insight on the first episode will be coming over the next few weeks; keep your eyes peeled!

Related – Want to know more on why The Blacklist is ending?

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 1?

Share your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







