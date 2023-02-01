Why is The Blacklist ending with season 10 on NBC?

Earlier today, the news first came out that The Blacklist season 10 is going to be the final one on NBC. Now, it feels like high time to raise the next, all-important question: Why? Is there a specific reason why this is going to be the end of the road for the show?

The first thing that we really should consider here is that the writers, more than likely, have been aware of the possibility of this for quite some time. We don’t think it’s a huge shock to anyone behind the scenes that this is happening. They have time to come up with a fitting end, and we certainly hope that they do just that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

As for how this ending could come about, there’s time to dive into that later! We know that the only reason the James Spader drama stuck around as long as it did is because of the relationship between studio Sony and NBC. The Blacklist has not been a strong ratings performer for some time, but it kept its spot thanks to a generous deal that allowed them to get it at a fairly low cost. It’s a solid fill-in on their schedule but after a decade, they may have decided that they don’t need it anymore. Creatively, the writers may have also realized that the story was starting to wind down. Liz is dead, and Reddington got justice for her death. There may not be all that much that still needs to be said here.

Ultimately, the biggest reason for this show to end may just be that this is the right time. Sometimes, things just aren’t any more complicated than that, and everyone realizes that it is in their best interest to try and move forward. We’re sad that the show is ending, but we got ten seasons of it! This is such a rare thing for any show to get in 2023 and we don’t want to lose sight of that.

Related – See the official announcement that The Blacklist season 10 will be the end

Why do you think that The Blacklist season 10 is going to be the final one?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other news across the board. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







