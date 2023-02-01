The Blacklist season 10 will be final season, NBC confirms

After a solid day’s worth of rumors, it’s now official: The Blacklist season 10 is going to be the final one on NBC. Are you ready to say goodbye to something great?

Today, the network made it clear that the end is coming, though they have yet to say too much more than that. There are still mysteries ahead when it comes to the schedule and how the show is going to say goodbye but now, we do at least know the end is near.

In a statement, here is what showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath had to say:

“After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion … It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Katz, president of scripted content over at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added the following:

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion. A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

If you’re feeling bittersweet about the end of the road here, we more than understand. It’s been an incredible journey! However, it’s also equally true that every great journey must end, and we’re just glad we got the news early enough that we can start to process it a little bit better and the writers can figure out a proper end.

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 10 before the show ends?

