Your Honor season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Michael’s big offer

For those of you who are excited about Your Honor season 2 episode 9 on Showtime in a matter of days, there are certainly reasons to be! For starters, we know that the finale is right around the corner, and whatever happens here is destined to carry over directly to it.

So what sort of twists and turns can you anticipate from here? Well, we know what Olivia wants when it comes to Jimmy Baxter. With that in mind, she’s going to do whatever she can to ensure that Michael gets him. Here is the problem: Jimmy is going to have some plans of his own.

For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Your Honor season 2 episode 9 synopsis right now:

Prompted by Olivia, Michael goes to see Jimmy Baxter, who makes him an unexpected offer. Shifting loyalties in Big Mo’s crew force her hand. Lee urges Michael for help.

Can you be surprised that there could be some shifting loyalties and shocking twists before the end? It feels already that there are questions aplenty all about what is right and what is wrong — morality has long been a key discussion point for this show. Why would that be any different now?

At the moment, it still remains to be seen if the series is coming back for a season 3 — Bryan Cranston said many months ago that this is the final season. However, Showtime never confirmed that and this this in mind, there is a certain amount of intentional ambiguity here. We personally think that this is something that helps the show moving into the final two episodes of the season. Also, if Michael dies for whatever reason, then you can probably assume it’s the end of the road at that point.

