Your Honor season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get set for Your Honor season 2 episode 9, the stakes have never been higher — and neither have the questions for Michael.

What is Bryan Cranston’s character going to do? This question really defines a lot of the story we’re going to get from here, and there are some interesting ways that it could go. He’s told Olivia Delmont that he will get her Jimmy Baxter, so long as she leaves Rocco and Fia out of it — even if in her mind, flipping Fia is really the key to success. Michael has to figure out what he really wants his next move her to be, though the promo indicates that he is “done lying.” He may be done with everything soon enough, since we still feel pretty confident that something else terrible is going to happen to him soon.

We should note that the promo for this installment indicates that there are only “two episodes left,” though you may have already known that when it comes to the season. The mystery remains the series overall. While Cranston has noted in the past that this will be the end of Your Honor, Showtime has been quiet. Granted, if Michael dies we can make some pretty clear assumptions … but who says that has to be the end of this story? There are some other ways, all things considered, that we could see things progress onward.

We’re just ready for some chaos, and for everything around Jimmy to either literally or metaphorically catch on fire. The only mystery is how it happens.

Also, is this show going to be capable of conjuring up a finale as shocking or as impactful as what we saw at the end of season 1? That’s something else that it may have tried to figure out in the writing process.

What do you most want to see on Your Honor season 2 episode 9?

How do you think that this story is going to set the stage for the epic finale down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — we have some other updates down the road. (Photo: Showtime.)

