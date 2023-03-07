1923 season 2 premiere date: How many months away?

If you find yourselves very-much eager to learn about a 1923 season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+, join the crowd! We know that it’s only been a little over a week since the season wrapped up, but there are so many loose ends and so many exciting questions that we are left to think about.

Without further ado, let’s just pose the following: How many months away are we from seeing Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast back? We know Taylor Sheridan’s goal was to keep us waiting, but for just how long will that be?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this when you should all take a collective deep breath, since this is going to be brutal wait for most of 2023. We tend to think that we are a good nine months, at least, away from getting it back on the air.

First and foremost, remember this: Filming may not begin for the second season until at least the summer, and it could be even later than that. There are so many balls being juggled right now in the air, especially given the fact that Taylor Sheridan is also grappling with another show in Yellowstone that is facing a lot of behind-the-scenes uncertainty.

If the show DOES get back to work this summer, we don’t foresee Paramount+ waiting later than December to bring it back. It just has too much value for them to do anything otherwise, especially since they can use it as a launching pad for a lot of other shows. Also, remember that the holiday season is huge for streaming services in general; a lot of potential viewers are at home, looking for something addictive to watch. Doesn’t this fit the bill?

