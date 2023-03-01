1923 season 2 premiere date: How much does the cast know?

If you are very much excited to see 1923 season 2 on Paramount+ down the road, you know you are one of many! The Yellowstone prequel has to be considered in so many ways one of the crown jewels of the streaming world, and it is nice to know far in advance that it is coming.

Of course, the hard part in the midst of all of this is having to wait so long in order to see it! There is no confirmed date for the start of filming as of yet, but we know that is the first domino to fall before we can even get to everything else.

So how much does the cast even know right now about the show’s official return? Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Julia Schlaepfer (who plays Alex) had to say on that subject:

Everything’s pretty much up in the air, but we all are eager to get back because we’re obsessed with each other. We’re crossing our fingers for some time this summer, but we’ve heard nothing yet. Sometimes, we’ll text Taylor and be like, “Hey, how’s it going?” And he’ll just give us some really cryptic messages back about everything. But we’re itching to get back to it. There’s going to be another cowboy camp for us, which is very exciting. But in the meantime, all of the girls from the show are living together. We cannot get enough of each other, so we’re making our own little family ranch on our own time.

If filming does start in this summer (which is obviously far from confirmed), that could set the show up to come back at some point in the late fall / winter of this year. We do think that Paramount+ would love that, especially with all the questions surrounding Yellowstone season 5.

In general, though, we would say that patience is going to be key here, and we all have to be set in the event that there is a really brutal wait coming over the course of the next several months.

