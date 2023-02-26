1923 season 1 episode 8 (finale): The Spencer, Alex cliffhanger

We knew entering 1923 season 1 episode 8 that there was going to be a big cliffhanger — this was the all-important finale!

With this being said,, this was not exactly the cliffhanger that we were expecting at the end of the story. After all, we did not see Spencer and Alex make it back to America. Instead, their future is in more jeopardy than ever.

So where do we start things off here? Well, let’s make the following clear: Arthur is the worst. Alex’s ex really got the ball rolling here when it comes to starting a fight with Spencer aboard the ship. We saw Spencer try his best to show restraint, but every man has their breaking point. We saw his. Eventually Spencer took up Arthur on the offer of a deal, and seemed to have bested him. Yet, when Arthur tried to fight back even after that and pulled out a pistol, Spencer threw him overboard in self-defense. He did what he felt he had to and yet, having royalty on the ship failed to help him at all. (Speaking of which, Alex has a title!)

Anyhow, Spencer is now being shipped off on a dingy separate from his wife, and their marriage has already been called into question. They’ve vowed to find a way to reunite down the road, but how does that happen? That’s not going to be easy.

If nothing else, though, we do think the picture for these two and the future of the Duttons is a little bit clearer after this episode. We would not be remotely surprised if it turns out that these two are actually the ones who are the direct ancestors of John. It would totally justify all the time we’ve spent with them, even if it’s all been separate from the rest of the family.

What did you think overall about everything that we had a chance to see in the 1923 season 1 finale?

