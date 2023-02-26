1923 season 2 premiere date hopes on Paramount+?

Following the big finale on Paramount+ this weekend, why wouldn’t you want to get some 1923 season 2 premiere date hopes? There is a lot to think about in terms of the future here!

First and foremost, though, we should start things off here with an oh-so-important reminder that you will have a chance to see more of the series on the streaming service down the road. There has been talk about this for several weeks, and it was recently confirmed in some sort of official capacity.

Of course, the big question mark is exactly when 1923 will actually surface again, given that you’ve got some extremely busy stars here led by Harrison Ford. We do think that Taylor Sheridan would love to get production underway again later this year and in some ways, this show could be a stabilizing force at a time when the future of Yellowstone has faced so much uncertainty.

The absolute earliest we would imagine that we could see season 2 is at some point in late 2023, though we wouldn’t rule out early next year, either. Even though this show has fairly short seasons of just eight episodes, they are all fairly long and cinematic in scope. That means that there is a certain amount of editing that needs to be done that you don’t always see in other traditional TV. We’ll need to be patient, but remember along the way there’s a lot to be excited about from this universe in general! In addition to 1923, we’re also going to have a chance to see other potential prequels — there is also that 6666 spin-off that has been discussed for a rather long time now. (Also be on the lookout for 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which will also take you back into the past.)

