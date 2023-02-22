1923 season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Trouble for Spencer, Alex

In just a matter of days, we’re going to have a chance to see the 1923 season 1 finale emerge on Paramount+, and of course this is a fantastic cause for celebration! There are so many emotional things that we’re hoping to see from start to finish here, but we also can’t sit here and pretend as though Spencer and Alex’s story is anywhere other than high on the list.

For context, just think about the end of this past episode! The two are on their way back to America (albeit slowly) when they are confronted by Alex’s former fiance from earlier on in the season. Is this awkward? Absolutely, and it does raise a lot of questions as to what could be.

Of course, it goes without saying that these two characters are going to be dealing with a lot of unhappy people. However, there is still a chance that they could find their way out of this predicament! We’ve seen them manage to survive following the incident with the tugboat; dealing with an unhappy guy and his entourage seems to be slightly less serious. Of course, this is obviously someone with a major axe to grind, given that the plans for his own future were upended. The most remarkable thing, of course, is that these characters ended up all colliding in the same place … though we imagine that for some, it’s a little bit too convenient.

Do we think that Alex is much happier now? A million times over. Her and Spencer have arguably become one of the best romances within the greater Taylor Sheridan world, and this is a pretty competitive category when you think about Beth and Rip over over the flagship Yellowstone.

What do you think we will see moving into 1923 season 1 episode, especially for Spencer and Alex?

Be sure to share in the comments, including if you think they will make it back to America. Once you do, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

