Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: How far away?

We recognize fully that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is already in the process of being made — or, at the very least written.

In the event that you haven’t heard too much about the future of the show as of yet, let’s go ahead and issue this reminder that filming is currently slated to kick off next month. There’s always a chance that this could change but for the time being, we’re hopeful that the show will stay the course. There is zero reason right now for anything otherwise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

So when we ask the question as to how far away the show is from returning to Paramount+, that’s where the answer starts to get a little bit ambiguous. You could make the argument that we are only five months away, and that we could be seeing season 2 a little earlier in the year than season 1. Filming is happening earlier on in the year!

With that being said, you can also say that season 1 filmed a little closer to the airdates than anyone at the streaming service wanted and, for now, we could be waiting to see the show back for another seven or eight months still. For now, the best indicator of the future has to be the past, and this is what we are sticking by for the time being. We think Criminal Minds: Evolution will return in November and until we hear otherwise, why would we back away from that?

Hopefully, the folks at Paramount+ will start to at least address the show’s premiere-date future when we get around to the summer. Why keep us waiting any longer than that, at least if you are planning to do something similar to what we got for season 1?

Related – Check out our hopes for some more season 2 news this month!

When do you think we are actually going to be seeing Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere on Paramount+?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







