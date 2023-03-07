Evil season 4 premiere date: March expectations at Paramount+

Now that we are in the month of March, what is there to hope for when it comes to an Evil season 4 premiere date at Paramount+?

If you have been waiting for more of the super-twisted show from the minds of Robert and Michelle King, you probably know that you are not alone. There is potential for SO much great stuff moving forward, but we’re still more than likely a few months away.

Is there at least a small chance that a start date will be revealed this month? In a word, yes — but it could be close to the end of the month as opposed to where we are now. Last year, the streaming service announced on March 30 that season 3 would premiere in June, and we could see something similar here. After all, filming is already underway on the upcoming batch of episodes and we get a sense that the series is going to push the envelope even more than they already have. We’ve had a chance to see the producers test the audience and the limits of Kristen and David’s journey … and it could be bigger and bolder than ever now.

In terms of how season 4 airs, we don’t think much is going to be that different from what we saw last year on the streaming service. This is a show that has a clear format, and it’s also smart in how it can give you some of those procedural elements with a longer story baked in there. For the record, we’d also be shocked if we are forced to wait later than June. There’s no real reason for Paramount+ to want that!

Now, let’s just hope that season 4 is as popular as what we’ve seen before, since that would set up a season 5 down the road.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Evil, including other updates all about the future

When do you think we are actually going to see Evil season 4 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







