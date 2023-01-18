Evil season 4 premiere date: Our latest Paramount+ expectations

It has been a good while since we’ve broached the subject of Evil season 4 — so what can we say about it now?

First and foremost, it feels right to start off with this: More than likely, we’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see the show back. We’d obviously love for that to not be the case, but we’re trying to be pretty realistic based on where things currently stand. Filming is underway on the latest chapter of the show at Paramount+, but it is still in the relatively early stages. It seems as though work will be done over the course of the coming months, and we don’t think that the streaming service is planning to do something altogether revelatory when it comes to the time they bring the show back.

Basically, we think that things are currently on track for season 4 to start up in June, and for this show to air throughout the summer — a time that makes a lot of sense for it. This time-frame does not subject it to the same amount of competition that it would get some other places on the schedule, and we certainly think that this plays out to its benefit. Of course, the same goes for it continuing to push the envelope and give us stories that are as weird and crazy as humanly possible.

Fingers crossed that come mid-spring, Paramount+ will start to share some further news on the future here, whether it be an official premiere date, a trailer, and some other good stuff to get us excited for whatever the future could hold. If you love this show, there is still SO much to be excited about here from top to bottom.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on the subject of Evil right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Evil season 4 on Paramount+?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







