Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? More season 3 hopes

Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it comes as much of a shock that after the most-recent episode, enthusiasm is on another level. How can you not want more insight on the future as soon as humanly possible?

As excited as we are for what lies ahead now, this is where we also have to share the rather unfortunate news that alas, we will be waiting for a good while to actually see the other side of that huge cliffhanger. There is no new episode on the network tonight. Not only that, but the most-recent episode you saw was the season 2 finale!

The great news at this point is simply knowing that there is a season 3 coming to NBC down the road. Yet, there are concerns that it could be the final one. To call this situation confusing is not actually doing it justice by any means. As of right now the network has only handed the show over a six-episode order, and we tend to think a lot of that is due to the concern over a potential writers’ strike and the network’s desire to have at least something on the air in the fall. Production will be taking place over the course of the spring in Australia, and these episodes could premiere as early as September.

Beyond that, we do think on some level that the folks at NBC are going to keep their options open and understandably so. We don’t think that anyone wants to cancel the show, but of course this isn’t a super-cheap one to make due to the effects and it shooting on the other side of the world. We may just need to exercise a lot of patience here, and hope that there is major writers’ strike and some additional episodes could be ordered.

In other words, give the writers everything that they deserve before decision time!

