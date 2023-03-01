La Brea season 3 spoilers: Beyond the dinosaurs…

If you watched the La Brea season 2 finale last night on NBC, there is probably one thing you should know: This series is absolutely bonkers. How else can you really put it? (Granted, you probably knew that before watching the most-recent two hours.)

So what can we say right now about the next chapter of the show following that big dinosaur reveal? Well, let’s just say that this is the tip of the iceberg for everything that Gavin and many others could see as we progress forward. So many portals have been opened up and with that, there could be a wide array of different creatures or people who turn up from here on out.

In speaking on some of this further as a part of a new interview with TVLine, showrunner David Appelbaum had the following to say:

…[We’re] going to open up some new avenues to reveal new people and new things that are down here. The basic premise of the show is that anything could come down here, and in Season 3 we’re going to be able to exploit that in the biggest way, because we’ve opened up all these auroras.

This is going to be fun — that’s the only real thing we can say, beyond that there are only six episodes currently ordered for the new season and we certainly hope that a little bit more will be revealed at some point in the near future. After all, there is another big mystery at the moment in Eve’s whereabouts, and we’re sure that the writers have some initial plans already as to how to sort that out. Suffice it to say, we’re excited to see things in that department. (After all, it opens the world to new locations, characters, and some fun stuff for Natalie Zea to play.)

