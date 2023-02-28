La Brea season 3 premiere date hopes over on NBC

Now that we are on the other side on the season 2 finale, what is there that can be said moving into a La Brea season 3? When is the show going to premiere on NBC?

The first thing that is important to note right now is pretty darn simple: At the time of this writing, there is going to be another season! However, it has only been ordered for six episodes at present, and it remains to be seen what is going to happen after that.

It is incredibly unusual for a series to get this small of an episode order, but there are some reasons for it. The biggest one, at least for the time being, is tied to a potential writers’ strike that could be the sort of thing that lasts for an extended period of time. It remains to be seen what’s going to happen here, and in giving the show an early renewal, it allowed for the cast and crew to at least have something in the bank just yet case.

For the time being, we imagine that the plan is going to be here to give us new episodes of the show starting in the fall — think in terms of late September. If season 3 is only six episodes, that means that things are going to be wrapped up before we get around to the holiday season. NBC is going to need some scripted programming in that time, given that a potential strike could limit the rest of their programming.

Hopefully by at least the fall, we’re going to have a better sense of if season 3 is the end, or if we’re going to have more episodes. In general, we just think that you should prepare for a pretty complicated next several months as everything gets pieced together.

