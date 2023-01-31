La Brea season 3 renewal confirmed early at NBC!

Prior to the big return of season 2 tonight on NBC, we have some good news already when it comes to La Brea season 3!

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the aforementioned network has already made the super-quick decision to bring back the time-travel drama for another batch of episodes. There may be a few different reasons for the early order, starting with the fact that the series films in Australia and has a very different sort of timeline than your average network show. Also, they may be seeing some streaming numbers that have them excited about what lies ahead.

Here is where things get a little bit more unusual. Per the aforementioned website the current order for season 3 is for just six episodes, though this could be altered or changed at some point down the road. We tend to think that it will be, mostly because only getting a six-episode order feels like some sort of sign that this is going to be the final season and we have to be prepared for that in advance. NBC could just be waiting to see how the rest of season 2 fares before they commit to anything more.

In general, though, it does feel like there are a ton of reasons to be excited for the future of La Brea, starting with the fact that at this point, there just aren’t too many other shows out there quite like this one! The writers have created a world here that is full of fun twists and turns, and we’re pretty stoked at this point to see what other sort of fun, action-packed stuff they conjure up.

Of course, there’s also still that big mystery of the sinkholes that we need some resolution to — but the fact that there’s a renewal most likely means that we won’t be learning everything this go-around.

